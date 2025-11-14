Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) President James Patrick Reilly Sells 4,099 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $237,127.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 232,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,843.65. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Patrick Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, James Patrick Reilly sold 1,711 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Patrick Reilly sold 2,184 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $126,257.04.

On Monday, November 10th, James Patrick Reilly sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $407,118.66.

RDVT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,533. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.43 million, a P/E ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDVT shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Red Violet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 160.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

