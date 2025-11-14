Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.22

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 679.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
NASDAQ WVVIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.95.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
