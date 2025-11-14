Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.22

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 679.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ WVVIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.95.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

