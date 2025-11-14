Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Kadant Stock Performance
KAI traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $259.18. 34,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,232. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.35. Kadant has a twelve month low of $256.52 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.24.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
