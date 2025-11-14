Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

KAI traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $259.18. 34,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,232. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.35. Kadant has a twelve month low of $256.52 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

