IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 147,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

