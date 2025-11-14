Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 129,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,763. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 631,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

