EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 70,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Insider Activity

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EPR Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 92.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.