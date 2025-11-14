Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 10.0% increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $19.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

AIZ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.06. 38,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,117. Assurant has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Assurant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

