Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (BATS:AFIF)

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AFIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 3,063,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,771. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) by 242.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,879 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 13.89% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

