National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 268.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,692. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

