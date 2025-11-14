Olympiad Research LP Invests $334,000 in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
