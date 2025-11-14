Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%.
Encision Stock Down 11.9%
OTCMKTS ECIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.71.
Encision Company Profile
