Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%.

Encision Stock Down 11.9%

OTCMKTS ECIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

