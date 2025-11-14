Reviewing Heritage Distilling (IPST) and Its Peers

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Distilling
|$8.40 million
|$710,000.00
|-0.08
|Heritage Distilling Competitors
|$149.96 billion
|$800.12 million
|9.73
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Distilling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Heritage Distilling Competitors
|397
|1533
|1513
|62
|2.35
As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 31.76%. Given Heritage Distilling’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Distilling
|-254.24%
|N/A
|-65.59%
|Heritage Distilling Competitors
|6.03%
|7.14%
|3.76%
Summary
Heritage Distilling peers beat Heritage Distilling on 12 of the 12 factors compared.
About Heritage Distilling
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
