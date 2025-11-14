Reviewing Heritage Distilling (IPST) and Its Peers

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Heritage Distilling alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.08 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.73

Analyst Ratings

Heritage Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 397 1533 1513 62 2.35

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 31.76%. Given Heritage Distilling’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling -254.24% N/A -65.59% Heritage Distilling Competitors 6.03% 7.14% 3.76%

Summary

Heritage Distilling peers beat Heritage Distilling on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About Heritage Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.