Cidara Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,606% compared to the typical volume of 907 call options.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. JMP Securities set a $173.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 106.1%

Shares of CDTX traded up $112.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

