MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.68 and last traded at C$22.42. Approximately 499,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 627,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA Space from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$48.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.70.

The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

In related news, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 1,009,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$45,418,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 117,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,266,665. The trade was a 89.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Guillaume Lavoie purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,697.42. This represents a 36.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,920 shares of company stock worth $51,875,553. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

