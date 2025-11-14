General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in General Mills by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC cut their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $47.33 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.