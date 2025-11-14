Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Down 22.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) were down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hilton Food Group traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. Approximately 3,336,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 665.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HFG

Insider Activity

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 650.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 785.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.