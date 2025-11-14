Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 3485938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 62,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

