Burford Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,194 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,117 put options.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,324. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 125.0%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

