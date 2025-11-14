Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 102,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 219,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.46.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

