Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 689 call options.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UDN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 17,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,180. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.