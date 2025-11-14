Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 3,797,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,062,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

The company has a market cap of £2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

