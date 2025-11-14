Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Jonathan Fox Purchases 10,700 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Fox purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,805.28. The trade was a 82.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 442,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,572. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

