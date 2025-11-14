Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Jonathan Fox Purchases 10,700 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Fox purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,805.28. The trade was a 82.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 442,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,572. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.30.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
