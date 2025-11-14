Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 443 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $410.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.55.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

