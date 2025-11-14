Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

