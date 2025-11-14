Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) SVP Roger Byrd Sells 19,744 Shares

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) SVP Roger Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,128. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 5.0%
Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 445,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,866. Eastman Kodak Company has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
