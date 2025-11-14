Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) SVP Roger Byrd Sells 19,744 Shares

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) SVP Roger Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,128. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 445,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,866. Eastman Kodak Company has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 239.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

