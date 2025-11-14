Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 19,620 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 378,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 33.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.55.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

