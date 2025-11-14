Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

