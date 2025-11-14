Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Carvana

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.16.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.90. The company had a trading volume of 835,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,355. Carvana has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 8,700.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares in the company, valued at $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 426,452 shares of company stock worth $154,720,683 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

