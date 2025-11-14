Q4 EPS Estimates for Axis Capital Reduced by Zacks Research

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axis Capital in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AXS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. 60,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Axis Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axis Capital news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $976,584. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

