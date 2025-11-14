Matthew Tripp Buys 500,836 Shares of BlueBet (ASX:BBT) Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Tripp purchased 500,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$120,200.64.

Matthew Tripp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Matthew Tripp purchased 852,842 shares of BlueBet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$204,682.08.

BlueBet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

About BlueBet

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides sports and racing betting products and services to online and telephone clients through online wagering platform and mobile applications. BlueBet Holdings Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

