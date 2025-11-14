Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.9%

RHI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,567. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 153.25%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $3,195,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 80.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,569 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 327,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,868 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 119.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

