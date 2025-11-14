Lunnon Metals (ASX:LM8) Insider Purchases A$51,999.79 in Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Free Report) insider Ashley McDonald bought 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,999.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 30.79 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.04.
