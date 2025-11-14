Lunnon Metals (ASX:LM8) Insider Purchases A$51,999.79 in Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Free Report) insider Ashley McDonald bought 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,999.79.

Lunnon Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 30.79 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Lunnon Metals Company Profile

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises the Foster and Baker area that consists of 19 contiguous mining leases and the Silver Lake and Fisher area, which includes 20 contiguous mining leases covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

