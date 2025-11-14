Q2 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of EDR stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.71. 382,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,636. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$198.88 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

