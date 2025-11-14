Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRBP Issued By HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10).
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,034. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,525.18. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,787.26. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CRWD Stock Hits Key Inflection Point Ahead of Earnings
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.