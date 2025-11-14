Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRBP Issued By HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Benchmark reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,034. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,525.18. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,787.26. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

