B. Riley Decreases Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 3,329,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,191. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
