Old West Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,019.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $975.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

