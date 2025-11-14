King Wealth Management Group Sells 1,438 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

King Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of King Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,444,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

