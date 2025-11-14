AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Reduced by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

