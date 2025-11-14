Wrapmanager Inc. Has $10.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

