The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $367.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

