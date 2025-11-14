UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 259.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 74,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $332.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

