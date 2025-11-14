Evercore ISI Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $142.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,652. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $2,618,295,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

