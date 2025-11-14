Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $583,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $216.65 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

