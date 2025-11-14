Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Director Alexander Gold Sells 6,933 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Gold sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $323,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 273.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 387,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 667,997 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 630.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.