TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Purchases 50,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 667,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,744.40. This represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Labe bought 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Labe acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, James Labe acquired 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, James Labe bought 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $296,343.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, James Labe purchased 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $352,450.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, James Labe purchased 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $181,362.24.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe acquired 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe bought 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe bought 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.3%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,897. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $241.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.