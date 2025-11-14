Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) SVP Joseph Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Young sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. This represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 132,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,396. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VERA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.