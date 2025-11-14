United States Antimony Q4 EPS Estimate Cut by William Blair

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for United States Antimony in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%.The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Antimony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of UAMY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,853. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -184.68 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 14.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,028,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

