Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 6,794 Shares

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $134,113.56. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,708,670 shares in the company, valued at $270,609,145.80. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $363,377.50.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.4%

DGICA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 21,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Donegal Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

