Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Hilltop Q4 Earnings

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,935. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hilltop by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,800. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

