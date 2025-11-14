Holdings Venture Globalharvest Purchases 5,262 Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $65,564.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,245,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,285,147.54. This represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $42,646.35.

On Thursday, November 6th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 72,165 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $861,650.10.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $9,172.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 49,055 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $573,452.95.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $882.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 673.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 33.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

